Texas could finance, build part of border wall, Patrick says

AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told President Donald Trump on Thursday that Texas will build a wall along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border if the federal government pays the state back.



Trump revealed the conversation Thursday on his visit to McAllen, as he pushes for funding for a border wall that is central to the partial government shutdown.

Patrick, an outspoken conservative who oversees the state Senate, was with Trump in McAllen.

A Patrick spokesman confirmed that the lieutenant governor made the offer, saying Texas could build a wall "wherever it is needed," but provided no details such as location or cost.



The idea was immediately criticized by some Texas Democrats.

