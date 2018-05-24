Border Patrol agent fatally shoots, kills immigrant in South Texas

RIO BRAVO, Texas - A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed an immigrant who officials said attacked him.

Border Patrol officials said the agent was investigating a report of illegal activity Wednesday in Rio Bravo, just south of Laredo, when he came across a group of immigrants.



The agent tried to take the immigrants into custody when some of them attacked him using blunt objects, officials said.

He fired at least once, striking one of his assailants, officials said.

Three others who fled were apprehended by other agents.



The FBI and Texas Rangers are investigating.

