Border Patrol agents discover 75-foot tunnel in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Authorities are working to determine the origin and purpose of a 75-foot tunnel discovered near downtown El Paso on Thursday.

The tunnel was discovered after a cave-in occurred as employees from the Texas Department of Transportation constructed a roadway. TxDOT employees brought the collapse to the attention of nearby Border Patrol Agents.

The cave in led to the discovery of "a tunnel originating north from the international border." The tunnel starts and ends in the U.S.

The intended purpose of the tunnel remains unknown, along with the length of time it was left abandoned.

Any information regarding the tunnel can be reported to the El Paso Sector Intelligence Operations Center at 915-834-8561.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.