SAN ANTONIO - Border Patrol agents found 808 pounds of marijuana in the brush Wednesday near Zapata.

Agents from the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo Border Patrol sectors found 44 bundles of pot covered with a camouflaged tarp, officials said.

The seizure has a street value of $646,924.46, officials said.

The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

