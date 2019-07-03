Border Patrol agents rescue special needs teen

EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station marine unit rescued a 19-year-old Honduran with special needs.

The agents on Thursday found the man and his mother hidden in the dense bamboo on the bank of the Rio Grande River, a news release said.

Agents realized the teen had special needs and was unable to walk on his own.

Due to the dense bamboo, walking farther inland was impractical, so agents carried the teen back to the bank of the river and onto their boat, officials said.

The two immigrants were safely transported to a nearby boat ramp and were taken to a hospital for a health evaluation and processed in accordance with CBP guidelines.

Agents learned that two unknown smugglers had brought the pair across the Rio Grande River and left them to be found.

"Those with special needs are at increased risk when crossing the Rio Grande River, an already dangerous undertaking," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. "The human smugglers that endanger the lives of these people are callous and have no regard for human life."

