Border Patrol agents seize over $1M worth of marijuana within hours

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas - Border Patrol agents within just a few hours on Tuesday seized over $1 million dollars worth of marijuana from two abandoned vehicles.

The first incident occurred near Garceno, Texas when agents observed a Ford F-150 leaving the Rio Grande at a high-rate of speed.

Agents responded to the area and found the vehicle abandoned. In the bed of the pickup, 50 bundles of marijuana were found, weighing at over 600 pounds and worth an estimated $500,000.

Just hours later, agents near Fronton, Texas witnessed several suspects loading bundles of marijuana into a Chevrolet Trail Blazer. The driver fled to Mexico when agents approached, leaving 76 bundles of marijuana estimated at $713,000.

Both vehicles were seized and the marijuana will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.