Border Patrol seizes nearly $6M worth of marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas - The U.S. Border Patrol seized nearly four tons of marijuana in the Rio Grande Valley in the first week of February.

According to a news release, the McAllen and Rio Grande City Border Patrol stations accounted for the majority of the seizures, which had an estimated street value of $5,845,212.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector continues to lead the nation in marijuana seizures.

"The Rio Grande Valley Sector is the most active and volatile area along the Southwest border for smuggling and trafficking of illegal aliens and narcotics," said Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla Jr. "Transnational criminal organizations continue to exploit the porous border in our western corridor and jeopardize the safety of our communities."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.