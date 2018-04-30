Boy, 10, found dead inside dryer was electrocuted, authorities say

HOUSTON - A 10-year old Houston boy found dead inside a dryer was electrocuted.

KSAT's sister station, KPRC, reports that was the finding from the medical examiner's office.

KPRC reports that the boy was playing hide-and-seek around his apartment complex in east Houston Friday night. Initially, investigators thought the boy might have suffocated inside the dryer.

Houston station KTRK has identified him as Fernando Hernandez, Jr.

Watch: Houston police give update to KPRC after boy was found in dryer:

