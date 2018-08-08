Boy, 10, accidentally shot at West Side home; 15-year-old arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A 10-year-old boy who was shot in the leg during an accidental shooting at his West Side home early Wednesday was set to undergo surgery.

Joanne Marroquin, who identified herself as his grandmother, told KSAT 12 News that the boy was hit by a bullet just above his ankle.

"He's doing fine right now. He's in pain, but other than that, he's doing good," she said. "It could have been a lot worse, but thank God it wasn't."

Marroquin said her grandson, Kris Angel Alva, is one of 10 children along with her daughter who live in the home in the 2300 block of West Salinas.

All of the children were in bed at midnight when the shooting happened, Marroquin said.

A preliminary police report said it appears that a 15-year old who was visiting the home showed off a weapon when it went off accidentally, striking the boy.

The teen ran off, but officers tracked him down at his home, the report said.

Police said they recovered the gun after the teen led officers to an area where he had thrown it away.

The teen was arrested and faces criminal charges.

Marroquin wonders how someone so young was able to get his hands on a weapon and why he brought it to the home.

"Especially around babies and a family, you know?" she said. "(I have) no idea where he got it. Only he knows. I don't know."

The shooting is still under investigation.

Police have not said whether they expect to hold anyone else accountable.

