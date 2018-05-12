Boy Scouts programs gives high school students hands-on firefighter experience

SAN ANTONIO - The Boy Scouts of America Fire Explorer program gives high school students hands-on experience to learn what it takes to be a real firefighter.

Saturday morning, 40 area students competed in five different events at the San Antonio Fire Training Academy that tested their firefighting skills.

One of those challenges included a difficult obstacle course where students in full firefighting gear had to drag a 140-pound mannequin, use a sledgehammer, go up and down three flights of stairs and drag an inflated 110-foot hose.

These obstacles are all challenges firefighters face in the real world.

Organizers said the program is intended to illustrate what it takes to be a firefighter, as well as spark their interest in the career field.

