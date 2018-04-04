Boy who was bullied over cleft lip, eye condition adopts cat with same conditions

OWASSO, Okla. - A 7-year-old Oklahoma boy who was bullied over his cleft lip and rare eye condition adopted a cat that looks just like him.

Madden and his new cat, Moon, are one in the same. Madden was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate and has two different-colored eyes from a condition known as heterochromia. Moon has a green eye and a blue eye, just like him.

Madden's mom took to Facebook last week to share the news that she and her son had driven from Oklahoma to Minnesota to pick up Moon.

"Funny how a pet can make you feel less alone," his mother wrote.

Last year, Madden made an anti-bullying video after his parents discovered someone on his school bus was bullying him. His video went viral.

In the video, he proclaimed, "Don't be mean to other people because they are different. We've already been through a lot of hard stuff."

Madden created an Instagram account under the name MaddenAndMoon, where people can follow their growing friendship.

Finally together 😍 #maddenandmoon A post shared by @ maddenandmoon on Mar 24, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.