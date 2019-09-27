Boyfriend guilty of murder in woman's shooting death

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County jury on Friday found Cameron Roby guilty of murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Roby will be sentenced by District Judge Velia Meza, who presided over the trial, on Nov. 18. He is facing a maximum punishment of life in prison.

When Roby was arrested April 26, 2018, for the slaying of Adrienne Dameron, 34, he sobbed as police escorted him to jail, insisting that the shooting was an accident.

The couple were living at an East Side apartment with John Harvey, who witnessed the shooting. Harvey testified the gunfire was preceded by an argument between the two over Dameron's alleged drug use.

Harvey testified that he saw Roby pull a gun from his waistband, point it at Dameron's head and pull the trigger.

But defense attorney Martin Guerra disputed Harvey's testimony.

"You have to step back and question whether John Harvey's getting things right," Guerra said during closing arguments. "And he is not. He's had too many inconsistencies to rely on him.

Prosecutor Ryan Groomer suggested the inconsistencies were minor, saying that the Bexar County Medical Examiner's testimony validated the prosecution's position that it was murder and not an accident.

The medical examiner said Dameron's autopsy showed that the fatal shot was fired with the gun pressed against her head.

"Mister Roby took his finger and put it on this double-action trigger and extinguished Adrienne Dameron's life," Groomer told the jury.

"She did not deserve to die," prosecutor Leslie Cortez said. "AJ's life was not Cameron Roby's to take."

