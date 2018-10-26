Brace yourself for full closure of 281 at Loop 1604 all weekend

You might need to adjust your weekend plans -- Highway 281 is going to be closed at Loop 1604 all weekend.

Officials with the San Antonio office of the Texas Department of Transportation announced that crews will be working on the direct connectors in that area.

The southbound main lanes will be closed from Sonterra Boulevard to the entrance ramp at Donella from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will need to exit at Sonterra and take the frontage road through the intersection at Loop 1604. They will be allowed to get back on the highway at the Donella entrace ramp.

The northbound main lanes will be closed from the exit ramp at Loop 1604 to the Sonterra entrance ramp. Drivers who want to continue north on Highway 281 past Loop 1604 will need to exit at Loop 1604, turn right on the Loop 1604 frontage road, take the turn-around at Gold Canyon and then go right on the Highway 281 frontage road. Drivers can re-enter the highway at Sonterra.

Drivers on Highway 281 who want to head west on Loop 1604 will need to exit at Loop 1604, turn right on the Loop 1604 frontage road, take the turn-around at Redland Road and then get on Loop 1604 westbound at the Redland Road entrance ramp.

