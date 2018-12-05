Break-in suspects in BCSO custody; 1 recovering in hospital after homeowner shot him

SAN ANTONIO - New arrests have been made after an attempted house burglary Tuesday morning that ended in a shooting on the Northeast Side.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a group of teens tried to break into a home before the homeowner fired back.

The break-in happened in the 7800 block of Caballo Canyon near Binz-Engleman Road.

A 16-year-old boy who was shot was found at a home about two miles away on Burning Sunrise Drive. The other suspects who ran from the scene are now in custody.

A 17-year-old female and a juvenile boy are in now in Bexar County Sheriff’s Office custody, officials said. The 16-year-old who was shot will also be arrested when he is released from a hospital.

Investigators said the trio will face charges of burglary with intent to commit theft.

The homeowner who shot the boy won't be charged. While he did not want to talk, a neighbor agrees with the action the homeowner took.

"I feel he had the right to do it," neighbor Ernest Martinez said. "Everybody should have the right to protect their house and castle and their family."

Martinez said he would've shot at a home intruder just like his neighbor did. He is licensed to carry and said he always has his weapon on him.

Martinez’s fence has several bullet holes. One of the bullets even hit his home.

A 9 millimeter bullet went through Martinez’s downstairs window and was lodged in an old desk. He said he is thankful his adult son, who was sleeping upstairs, wasn't hurt.

Martinez said crime is on the rise in his neighborhood.

"The neighborhood, I consider to be running down," Martinez said.

Martinez said he had to scare off men trying to break into his home three weeks ago. He said his camera doorbell gave him a warning, so he didn’t have to use his weapon.

"Crime's moving over this way," Martinez said. "Everything from the interstate is moving back this way.”

