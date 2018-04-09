Breaking the Silence: Protecting victims of domestic abuse

SAN ANTONIO - Feelings of fear and shame can sometimes keep a domestic violence victim from contacting someone for help.

One survivor of domestic violence is sharing her story in hopes of helping others. KSAT is protecting her identity with the pseudonym Sabrina.

Sabrina said she did not expect her relationship of 14 years to come to a violent end.

"It was just too much," she said. "He got addicted to meth and so I just couldn't anymore."

The drugs not only led to her being physically and verbally abused, she said, but her children were impacted as well.

“My kids are getting hurt at the same time and I don’t want them to see that,” Sabrina said.

Sabrina said she called the police who helped get her to safety at the women and children’s shelter.

Linda Canizales, who works with Family Violence Prevention Services, said their goal is to break the silence when it comes to domestic violence.

“Ultimately, letting them know they’re not alone and this was not their fault. And that they can live a life free from abuse,” Canizales said.

The shelter offers transitional housing, legal services and counseling.

Sabrina said she is already planning for her future and her son is looking at the bigger picture when it comes to domestic violence.

"My son understands and tells me he wants me to be safe. I just didn't want it to be a cycle so I just felt it was the right thing to do,” Sabrina said.

To learn more about Family Prevention Services, CLICK HERE.

For links and information on resources for victims of domestic abuse, CLICK HERE.

KSAT is hosting a phone bank from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday in recognition of Crime Victim's Rights week. Viewers will be able to speak with experts to learn more about the services available to them regarding any type of crime they may have survived. KSAT will also spotlight other local agencies that are helping survivors of crime in the San Antonio area.

For more on the phone bank, including the number to call, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.