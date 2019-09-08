Broadway Road closure will last through September for CPS Energy project

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy crews will close two right lanes of southbound traffic on Broadway Street starting Monday while contractors work on an underground system improvement project.

The closure, which spans Hildebrand Avenue and Allensworth Street, will remain in place for the rest of September, according to a news release.

Traffic control measures will be in place to alert drivers and keep them safe.

Crews are partially closing the road to install an underground duct bank for circuit reconfiguration.

No outages are planned in the area.

Information about this and other CPS Energy road closures can be found online.

