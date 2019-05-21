Brothers, woman indicted for capital murder in murder-for-hire case

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County grand jury has indicted three people for capital murder in connection with a murder-for-hire scheme.

According to court records, Christina Rodriguez paid John Cantu $500 to kill Michael Angelo Perez over a dispute that some drugs that were purchased were diluted.

John Cantu and his brother, Manuel Cantu, who is also Rodriguez's husband, assaulted Perez. John Cantu then fatally shot Perez, court records said.

The three of them are being held on a $1 million bond each.

