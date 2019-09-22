Brush fire near Salado Creek Greenway keeping firefighters busy

SAN ANTONIO - A stubborn, shifting brush fire has kept San Antonio fire crews scrambling Saturday along the Salado Creek Greenway north of the airport.

Crews were still busy battling the fire Saturday night.

Fire teams dispatched brush trucks and pumper units to extinguish the flames, which sparked up around 5:30 p.m.

Fortunately, the fire hasn't reached any homes in the area, but hot spots continue popping up.

Thirteen units were still out fighting the fire as of 9 p.m.

