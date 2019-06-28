BSCO: Habitual auto thief arrested on suspicion of stealing tractor

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said she stole a tractor valued at over $30,000 from the city’s far Southeast Side.

Dawn Reeves, who has an extensive auto theft history, was taken into custody June 27, online records show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Reeves met a man to ask about an RV he was selling.

During the encounter, Reeves asked to borrow the man’s tractor to clear out land she has on the 5700 block of Higdon Road, court records said.

Unaware of Reeves' criminal history, the man said she could borrow his tractor until June 22, according to the affidavit.

When June 22 passed, Reeves would not answer the man’s texts or calls about returning his tractor, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Reeves told deputies she paid the man for the tractor; however, he said he didn’t receive any payments for it.

Deputies said Reeves’ home in the 5700 block of Higdon Road is known for having habitual auto theft offenses.

In one case, police said they found 17 stolen vehicles worth thousands of dollars at the location in May.

Investigators said there are several pending theft of vehicle cases for people who live at the location.

Court records show Reeves has been released on a $20,000 bond.

It is unclear whether the tractor was returned to the man and when he met Reeves, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.