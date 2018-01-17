Buc-ee's is No. 1; Customer ratings, reviews keep Texas-based chain on top of national list

HOUSTON - Buc-ee’s is No. 1.

The Lake Jackson-based chain tops the list of gas station convenience store brands in the U.S. for another year.

In the ranking released by the smartphone app company, GasBuddy, Buc-ee's scored the top spot in customer ratings and reviews in all six categories: coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall.

Buc-ee’s claimed the top spot on the 2017 ranking, scoring No. 1 in all of the categories then as well.

Check out the full top 10 list from GasBuddy.com.

1. Buc-ee’s

Leading the pack is Texas-based Buc-ee’s! With 33 U.S. locations, Buc-ee’s sweeps the ranking by capturing the highest ratings and reviews in all six GasBuddy categories: coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall. Buc-ee’s has announced plans to expand into Florida in 2019.

2. Kelley’s Market

Illinois-based Kelley’s Market, with 48 locations in Rockford, Illinois, and Madison, Wisconsin, also made a strong showing by placing second in the overall category and second in the five individual categories demonstrating their commitment to all facets of the customer experience.

3. Kwik Trip

Headquartered in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, there are 545 locations throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Kwik Trip places third overall and in the top 5 for cleanliness (No. 4), customer service (No. 4) and restrooms (No. 4).

4. QuikTrip

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based QuikTrip is operating 740 locations in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. QuikTrip places in the following categories: overall (fourth), cleanliness (fifth), customer service (third), outdoor lighting (fifth) and restrooms (fifth).

5. Wawa

With 730 locations throughout the East Coast, this Wawa, Pennsylvania-based company places fifth overall and appears in the individual categories of coffee (third) and outdoor lighting (third).

6. Hy-Vee

With 141 locations, Iowa-based Hy-Vee continues to hit the mark with GasBuddy customers by ranking in all six rating categories.

7. QuickChek

Headquartered in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, QuickChek has 154 locations throughout New Jersey and New York and ranks No. 7 overall.

8. Sheetz

Ranking No. 8 overall is Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain based in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Sheetz has 565 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

9. Parker’s

Parker’s is based in Savannah, Georgia, with 51 stores throughout Georgia and South Carolina. They appear ninth overall when it comes to customer ratings.

10. NOCO Express

Rounding out the top 10 is NOCO Express. It has 37 gas stations and convenience stores in Western New York and is headquartered in Tonawanda, New York.

