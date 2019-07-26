Bucket of bodies sewn together, male genitalia found in Arizona FBI raid

PHOENIX, Arizona - WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

Horrifying details are emerging from a 2014 FBI raid conducted at an Arizona body donation and tissue bank facility.

According to the testimony of one of the FBI agents on scene there were buckets of heads, arms and legs, infected heads, a cooler full of male genitalia and a small woman's head sewn onto a large male's body in what is being referred to as a "morbid joke."

The Frankenstein-like body was found hung up on the wall during the raid.

The Biological Resource Center was raided as part of a human body parts trafficking investigation.

"This is a horror story, it's just unbelievable. This story is unbelievable," Troy Harp said.

Harp donated his mother and grandmother to the resource center in 2012 and 2013 after being told their bodies would be used for scientific research.

"Cancer, and leukemia and whatever else, using sample cells, that's what I was told," Harp said.

Bodies were found with no identification tags, having been cut up with chain saws and band saws, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states that pools of human blood and bodily fluids were found on the floor of the freezer.

Harp said his mother's ashes were sent to him after the raid, but he's not confident the ashes are even hers.

Stephen Gore, owner of Biological Resource Center, was sentenced to one year of deferred jail time and four years of probation after pleading guilty to illegal control of an enterprise, according to reports.

The lawsuit is ongoing.

Source: KPHO/KTVK, CNN

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.