Buckle up: Weather changes ahead!

SAN ANTONIO - Buckle up. The roaller coast ride that is late February and early March in South Texas is about to get bumpy.

It started Thursday morning. Take a look at the difference in temperatures across the area today:

This is all because of a cold front which is more or less stalling out southwest of San Antonio.

To the north and northeast, it will stay cool all day long. South and southwest of that boundary, the warm weather remains.

Meantime, showers and even a few thunderstorms continue to push through the area.

Look for rain chances to wind down by Thursday evening, however some drizzle is posisble Friday morning.

Then, the cold front is forecast to do an about-face. It will lift back to the north as a warm front by Friday afternoon, warming temperatures areawide.

Saturday is going to be warm, too. BUT, another cold front is set to arrive Sunday. This one will be strong for early March, ushering in much cooler temperatures and windy conditions.

On Monday, mid-40s are in the forecast, along with cloudy skies. Notice that freezing temperatures are possible in San Antonio Monday and Tuesday mornings! Enjoy the ride!

