Bud Light unveiling rainbow bottle to support WorldPride

NEW YORK - Bud Light is unveiling a limited edition, rainbow aluminum bottle in June to celebrate WorldPride, the company announced in a press release Friday.

The special packaging will be available in bars nationwide through the month of June, which is recognized as Pride Month.

For every case of rainbow bottles purchased between May 27 and June 30, Bud Light is donating $1 to GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy group. Bud Light has committed up to $150,000 to the initiative.

The goal of the fundraising campaign is to "assist in (GLAAD's) efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love."

The special edition bottle will also make an appearance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

"Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the '80s, and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it," said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light. "The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond. With the release of these new bottles, we hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride Month that also makes a positive impact for GLAAD's initiatives and the LGBTQ+ community overall."

