Build-A-Bear hosting 'Pay Your Age' day in June

SAN ANTONIO - Build-A-Bear is hosting a "Pay Your Age" event at select locations from June 24 through June 28.

Due to last year's overwhelming response to the "Pay Your Age" offer, the rules have changed this time around.

Patrons can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a "Pay Your Age" ticket.

All entries must be submitted by June 16.

More than 200,000 tickets will be given out, including 175,000 tickets in the U.S.

Winners, who will be notified by email, will be able to make their own furry friend in-store and pay their current age in dollars with the minimum being $1 and the maximum being $29.

Ten grand prize winners will also be given a birthday party experience with a retail value of approximately $250.

Here's how to enter the "Pay Your Age" sweepstakes:

Sign in to your Build-A-Bear Bonus Club account.

Complete the new birthday profile

Enter for a chance to receive a "pay-your-age" ticket

Most furry friends available for purchase are included with the ticket, with some exclusions. Ask the store which furry friends are excluded upon arrival.

The offer does not include clothing, sounds, scents or accessories and the person paying their age must be present at the time of the purchase. The offer is limited to two people per ticket.

