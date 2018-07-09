Build-A-Bear hosting 'pay-your-age' day July 12

SAN ANTONIO - Build-A-Bear is hosting a "pay-your-age-day" event at every one of its stores across the nation on Thursday.

Patrons can make their own furry friend in-store and pay their current age in dollars with the minimum being $1 and the maximum being $29.

The mega deal is part of the company's launch of the Count Your Candles birthday experience.

The Count Your Candles experience kicks off Thursday. Guests 14 years old and under who visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop with a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member can count their candles and pay their age for the Birthday Treat Bear in the month of their birthday, according to a release from Build-A-Bear.

Here's how "pay-your-age" works:

-Show up

-Pick a character: The entire collection is up for grabs, including licensed characters.

-Parents or guardians over 18 must be enrolled in the complimentary Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program. NOTE: It's best to enroll before arriving on Thursday to save time ain the checkout line.

-Fill your character with stuffing

-Pay your age!

The offer does not include clothing, sounds, scents or accessories and the person paying their age must be present at the time of the purchase. The offer is limited to one per guest.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE EVENT

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.