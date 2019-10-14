Building inspection leads to discovery of decomposing body on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A building inspection led to the discovery of a decomposing body found on the Southeast Side, police said.

The body was found Monday afternoon on Ward Avenue and South Presa Street.

San Antonio police said the owner of the building was having the facility accessed by contractors and was doing an inspection when they came across the body in one of the back buildings.

Investigators aren't sure how the person died or their identity. For now, they're treating the case as an apparent sudden death.

