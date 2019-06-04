Bullet shatters second-floor window at customer support business

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after someone fired a gun at a customer support business, shattering a second-floor window.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the TaskUs San Antonio building in the 800 block of Camaron, not far from the Finesilver Curve.

According to police, roughly 20 workers were inside the building when the shot rang out from a highway nearby.

“I thought something had short-circuited, something super loud happened, maybe it was one of the light bulbs busted. And then I look up, I see all the glass falling. Then I realized what really happened,” Dante Lawrence a TaskUs employee, said.

Employees inside said they ran after hearing the gunshot. They said the blinds typically are open, but today they happened to be closed.

At this time, it is unclear as to why someone would fire in the direction of the building. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No one was hurt.

