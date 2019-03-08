Bulverde police sergeant resigns after trying to pay undercover cop for sex act: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - A Bulverde police sergeant turned in his badge after he was caught trying to pay for a sex act during a prostitution sting, according to a warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Sgt. Hugo Cesar Ramos, 35, resigned the day after he turned himself in to authorities on Monday, Bulverde City Manager Danny Batts confirmed to the Defenders.

According to an arrest affidavit, the San Antonio Police Department's Vice Unit was conducting the sting operation Feb. 21 near the intersection of South Presa and Mebane streets with an undercover officer who posing as a prostitute.

Ramos drove up to the officer and agreed to pay her $20 for a sex act, according to the affidavit.

When the SAPD officer walked away and confirmed that a case of prostitution had been made, "uniformed patrol officers were advised to stop (Ramos)," the affidavit said.

During that time, Ramos began to drive at a high rate of speed and police decided to not pursue him, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, an SAPD detective was able to capture Ramos' license plate during his communication with the undercover officer.

A detective said the officer was able to later identify Ramos as the suspect who tried to pay her for the sex act.

According to online records, Ramos is facing a prostitution charge. He has since been released from the Bexar County Jail after posting his $800 bond.

Ramos is scheduled to be arraigned March 25.

Batts sent the following statement to KSAT:

"Hugo Ramos resigned from the Bulverde Police Department on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Because he is no longer an employee of the city, and because this incident did not occur within our jurisdiction, we have no further comment on this matter."

