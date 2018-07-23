Burglars steal truck, computers, hardware, more from SE Side drilling company, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the Sunday burglary of a Southeast Side drilling company's offices and warehouse.

Police were called to Trinidad Drilling in the 3500 block of South WW White Road Sunday night and discovered that all of the company's computers and hardware for the building's security cameras had been stolen.

When police searched the company's warehouse, they discovered a Ford F-350 had been stolen, along with an all-terrain vehicle.

It's unclear if anything else was stolen from the drilling company.

Police said they don't have an estimate of the value of the items stolen.

