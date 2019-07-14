Burglary suspect arrested after truck loses front tire, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A suspected burglar is in custody after losing a tire while evading police in a truck Saturday, police said.

Authorities got a call for a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of Nolan Street on the city's East Side. Police later located a man in a truck they believe was involved in the burglary and when authorities tried to pull the driver over, he rammed a police cruiser and drove away, authorities said.

Officers asked for assistance from the police helicopter, and the San Antonio Police Department's Eagle helicopter tracked the truck until it hit a curb and busted a tire.

Police said after a brief foot chase, officers took the man into custody near Haven For Hope Way and North Medina Street.

According to authorities, the man may face charges of evading arrest, burglary and resisting arrest.

