Burglar escapes through pharmacy drive-thru window in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A burglar hoped to get away with some prescription medication, but he was spooked by employees and decided to take off -- through a pharmacy drive-thru window, New Braunfels police said.

Police released surveillance pictures of the man and one of a woman in a car who may have witnessed how he got away or have other information about the burglary.

The burglary was reported around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at the CVS Pharmacy in the 2000 block of South Walnut Avenue.

Police said the man entered the store, went to the pharmacy area, hopped over the counter into a secure area and tried to take some medication. But after that didn't work out, he made his escape through the drive-thru window.

Although nothing was actually stolen, entering a secure area, like the area behind a pharmacy counter, is considered burglary of a building, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online or send a tip using the P3 Tips smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of the man.

