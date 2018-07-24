Burglary suspect: 'I'm sorry' for snatching necklace from elderly woman

SAN ANTONIO - A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday nearly one month after he snatched a necklace that had two wedding bands on it from an 89-year-old woman, police said.

"I'm sorry," suspect Frank Perez said to reporters while police officers were escorting him to a police vehicle.

The victim's necklace had her and her husband's wedding bands on it. Perez grabbed the necklace June 26 while the woman was window shopping in the 2600 block of West Avenue, San Antonio police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said.

Perez sold the rings at two pawn shops, Rodriguez said. The rings were later recovered.

The suspect was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in the Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road area.

Perez confessed to the crime to officers, Rodriguez said.

