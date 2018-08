SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is seeking help to find three people connected to a burglary of a home July 24.

At 7:40 a.m. that day, police said three unidentified suspects forced their way though a rear door of 642 Rattler Bluff.

Police said the trio stole personal property from the victim.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the three people involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.