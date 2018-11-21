Burkburnett police seeking help in case of abduction of 2-year-old boy

BURKBURNETT, Texas - The Burkburnett Police Department is searching for a 2-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted.

Authorities said they are looking for Eli Scott Smith, a 2-year-old with blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing a light blue thermal with a truck on it and blue jeans.

Police said they are also looking for 48-year-old Michael Scott Smith and 51-year-old Robin Michelle Golden in connection with Eli’s abduction.

Michael Scott Smith is described by police as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was wearing a black fox hat, blue shirt and blue jeans.

Golden is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Smith and Golden were driving a 2003 Saturn with license plate number DP416RZ, according to police.

Authorities said the child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, please call the Burkburnett Police Department at 940-569-2231.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.