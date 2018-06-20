Burn ban in effect for Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas. - The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved a ban on outdoor burning Tuesday morning that goes into effect immediately for Bexar County.

“Since January 2018, there have been over 300 grass fires in the Bexar County area. Of those, more than 58 have occurred since May 1, 2018," said Bexar County Fire Marshall Chris Lopez. "The worsening conditions have created an urgent need for this. I advise all residents to be diligent and remove any fuel sources for grass fires such as dry brush piles."

Residents are restricted to burning household waste in burn barrels with metal wire mesh screens so flames and sparks cannot spread, according to authorities. They also note that this is the only scenario in which domestic burning will be allowed.

Residents who do not comply with the ban will receive a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500, according to authorities.

The burn ban is in effect for 90 days, or until Bexar County Commissioners’ Court or Fire Marshal’s Office determines that a public safety hazard no longer exists.

