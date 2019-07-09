Burnet County man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen from Bexar County

BLANCO, Texas - An 18-year-old from Burnet County who is facing charges in Blanco is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl from Bexar County.

Blanco police said William Shane Smith was arrested in Burnet County.

According to investigators, the girl was taken from her home back on May 17. Then, Smith allegedly took her to Blanco, where the sexual assault happened.

Last week, investigators tracked Smith down to Burnet County, where he was arrested. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Smith is awaiting extradition back to Blanco.

