Bus stop stabbing sends man to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - An argument at a bus stop ended with one man being stabbed late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. at a bus stop near Basse Road and Olympia Drive.

According to police, the two men were arguing when they both pulled out knives. That's when, pollice said, one man stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to University Hospital following the stabbing, police said. His name, age and condition are not currently known.

Police said they are still searching for the second person involved since he fled the scene.

