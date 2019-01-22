Bus touring US to collect DNA samples for treatment research makes stop in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Workers with the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program are touring the country and collecting DNA samples from individuals in different cities to eventually create a data bank with more than a million samples.

Researchers would use the DNA to better understand diseases and create individualized cures and treatments through precision medicine.

“Glasses are a current form of precision medicine. When you get prescription glasses, the lenses are tailored to you as an individual, but if you pass them onto someone else who wears glasses, they might not work for that individual,” said Lawrence Doherty, with the All of Us Research Program.

In just two years, the program has collected 100,000 samples.

The program will be in San Antonio until Feb. 1 at the following locations:

Jan. 21-27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3310 East Commerce St.

Jan. 28-Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Last Chance Ministries at 404 Brady Blvd.

