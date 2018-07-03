Bush's Beans dog, Duke, dies after battling cancer

APOPKA, Florida - One of the dogs who portrayed the iconic Bush's Beans dog, Duke, has died, the company announced Tuesday.

Bush's said that while the dog, who is actually named Sam, was one of a number to portray Duke, the company is "saddened by the news of his passing and grateful to have had him depict Duke."

David Odom, a friend of Sam's owner Susan, said that Sam was euthanized last Wednesday due to an aggressive form of cancer from which he was suffering.

"He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him. He is and will be missed," Odom wrote.

