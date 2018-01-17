Businesses delaying opening times on Wednesday due to weather

SAN ANTONIO - The following list details business closures and delays for San Antonio and the surrounding areas that KSAT has been notified of. All information is subject to change.

San Antonio Housing Authority offices and community properties will have a two-hour delayed start and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

CafeCollege and the San Antonio Education Partnership will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Due to the wintry mix the area received, SAWS offices and customer centers will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

KinderCare Learning Center-Toepperwein will be open at 7:30 a.m. rather than 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

All Medina County Offices will open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

All YMCA of Greater San Antonio facilities and programming will be open for business tomorrow, January 17, however there will be a delayed opening of 8 a.m. due to the potential of icy roads and walkways.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, all Methodist Healthcare Ministries San Antonio area facilities will have a delayed start on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Wesley Health & Wellness Center; Bishop Ernest T. Dixon, Jr. Clinic; School Based Health Center at Krueger Elementary; School Based Health Center at Schertz Elementary; and our corporate headquarters will resume operations at 10 a.m.

