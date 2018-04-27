Bystander shot during altercation outside NE Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are at area hospitals with gunshot wounds following a shooting outside a Northeast Side bar overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. outside the Epic Bar, which is located in the 1300 block of Austin Highway and is not far from Harry Wurzbach Drive.

According to police, two men where where having an altercation in the parking lot when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

RELATED: Woman killed, boyfriend arrested in NE Side apartment shooting

RELATED: Man kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend inside apartment complex, police say

The gunfire hit one of the men in the altercation as well as a female bystander, police said.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot but a bouncer disarmed and detained the suspect following the shooting, police said.

Officers said the intended target eventually showed up at Northeast Baptist Hospital shot in the chest and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center. The female bystander wounded, a woman in her 20s, was shot in the torso and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.