Cadet missing from West Point found dead, ABC News reports

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A cadet from West Point missing since Friday has been located and found dead, ABC News reports.

According to ABC News, Kade Kurita, 20, was found Tuesday night at the military post in New York.

"We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita's family and friends," Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement to ABC News.

The report said Kurita failed to report to a scheduled military skills competition and that an M4 rifle was also believed to be in his possession.

Authorities at the time said they thought Kurita did not pose a threat to the public, but "may be a danger to himself."

The cause of death is under investigation.

Kurita was a member of the 2021 graduating class and a native from Gardena, California, the report said.

