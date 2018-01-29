Cajun Navy makes wish list of needed rescue supplies

HOUSTON - The Cajun Navy had Houston's back during Hurricane Harvey -- now, Houstonians have a chance to give back.
#Houston Hang on. The CAJUN NAVY is already activated and on the way. pic.twitter.com/O6NYOsmXL4— Priscilla (@MaeMee) August 27, 2017
The Cajun Navy Relief posted on their Twitter page a wishlist of rescue supplies they need.
"Many have reached out offering to help or asking what we need.. so we put together an Amazon wish list," the group tweeted.
If you would like to help the Cajun Navy Relief, click link here.
