Cake Boss hiring bakers, decorators, supervisors, more for SA bakery

SAN ANTONIO - Buddy Valastro of TLC's Cake Boss is hiring for his soon-to-open bakery at La Cantera.

Carlo's Bakery is in need of bakers, decorators, supervisors and retail associates and will hold a five-day job fair at Drury Inn & Suites at 15806 IH-10 West from Saturday to Wednesday.

The bakery will be meeting with potential hires between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m Saturday through Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Those who have questions about the process are asked to contact careers@carlosbakery.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.