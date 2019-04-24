Cali ice cream shop that serves huge ice cream sandwiches coming to SA

SAN ANTONIO - The Baked Bear, an ice cream shop known for massive ice cream sandwiches, is opening a location in San Antonio.

Originally based out of San Diego, California, The Baked Bear specializes in customizable ice cream sandwiches made with fresh-baked cookies and brownies.

There will be rotating, seasonal flavors in addition to the shop's premium craft ice cream collection, which includes flavors like Blackberry Crumble and Toasted S'mores.

“We are thrilled to join San Antonio and continue growing our fan base in Texas,” said local owner Kenny Alford. “Summer is the perfect time to open, giving locals and visitors a chance to come in and cool down with our exquisite treats.”

The Baked Bear already has shops in eight states, including Texas locations in El Paso and Austin.

“We have been extremely excited to open in San Antonio for some time now, but finding the right local partners out there was the key,” said Shane Stanger, Baked Bear co-founder.

The shop will open this summer at the Shops at La Cantera, with an exact opening date and operating hours to be announced soon.

