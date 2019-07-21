California boy loses hand after firework thrown at him explodes, family says

COMPTON, Calif. - A California boy's hand was blown off after two adults tossed a homemade firework at the child on his 10th birthday, the boy's family told KTLA-TV.

According to a report from the local news outlet, Aaron Carreto was celebrating his birthday outside his Compton home when the two neighbors threw the firework toward him just before it exploded.

Carreto lost his left hand in the subsequent blast and suffered burns to his face and stomach, the TV station reported.

The child lost all of his fingers and has more operations ahead of him, the boy's family told KTLA-TV. They're calling for the two neighbors who gave Carreto the homemade firework to be brought to justice.

"Those guys who did this, I don’t want to see them no more," Carreto told KTLA-TV. "I just wish that they could be in jail."

So far, the family says one man involved has been arrested, KTLA-TV reported.

