Californian charged with killing San Antonio medical student in suicide attempt

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman who drove head-on into freeway traffic in an apparent suicide attempt is charged with second-degree murder in the death of the driver she struck.

Grace Ward suffered a broken leg in the Jan. 7 crash that killed Ryan Folsom on Interstate 5 in Redding.

The Red Bluff woman was arrested Tuesday after her release from the hospital. She could get an attorney at her Friday arraignment.

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett says Ward made a "selfish" decision to kill herself by colliding with another car. She says three cars swerved out of the way before Folsom's was hit.

Folsom, a 29-year-old Medford, Oregon native, attended medical school in San Antonio, Texas. He was heading to Sacramento for a hospital interview.

Ward could face life in prison if convicted.

