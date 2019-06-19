Called to help a child in need, why did this firefighter go home instead?

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio fire engineer was slapped with a 90-day suspension after he made a detour on an emergency call that "could have resulted in additional injury or death" to a child suffering from breathing problems from asthma, suspension records for the month of May state.

San Antonio fire engineer Michael Gonzales was called to Taft High School Nov. 13, 2018, for a 14-year-old having issues breathing, but instead of immediately going to the school, Gonzales went home to pick up his personal stethoscope, records show.

READ THE SUSPENSION PAPERWORK

The diversion resulted in an 18-minute response time.

Gonzales was served an indefinite suspension May 3 and entered into an agreement with the San Antonio Fire Department to reduce his punishment to a 90 days off the job.

As part of the agreement, Gonzales admits to the allegations in his suspension documents.

