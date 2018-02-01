Case of UIW student fatally shot by officer back in court

SAN ANTONIO - The ongoing case in the death of Cameron Redus, the University of Incarnate Word student who was fatally shot by a former campus police officer in December 2013, went back to court on Thursday.

The 4th Court of Appeals heard from lawyers for the university and lawyers for the parents of Redus, with argument focused on the school's immunity.

Attorney for UIW is arguing that if immunity is not extended to private university police departments it would discourage these departments to be created, they could be disbanded over risk and could be a financial burden on the public. — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 1, 2018

Rebuttal for lawyer of Redus family: there is no record or statute that a department of a school would shut down (therefore avoiding costs of tax payers) — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 1, 2018

Thursday’s hearing comes on the heels of a Texas Supreme Court decision in May 2017 that reversed a lower court's decision that UIW is not a governmental unit, allowing the private university to use an immunity claim in the ongoing wrongful death lawsuit.

A three-judge panel heard from both sides. A decision is not expected for a few weeks. If the panel rules in favor of the family of Redus then proceedings can begin in the wrongful death lawsuit, where the family plans to sue the university for no more than $26 million.

The Redus family and the university have gone back and forth in court for years.

Below is a timeline of Redus' death and the aftermath of the shooting. (Click here for a direct link to the timeline.)

