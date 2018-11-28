Bathroom candle blamed for house fire in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Fire investigators in West Bexar County say it appears a candle that was left burning in a bathroom is what caused a house to go up in flames.

They were called to the 11400 block of Buffalo Horn, near Loop 1604 and Marbach Road, shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

They say they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the home.

The people who live there already had escaped before the fire crews arrived.

One person suffered burns in the fire but was treated at the scene and released, firefighters said.

The estimate on damage to the home is about $125,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.